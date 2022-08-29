Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs

Last month, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the reported ‘streetball’ criticism from an anonymous defensive coordinator. Mahomes would not go far enough to say that it’s inherent racism, but did point to how challenging it has been for black players to play quarterback in the NFL. On Sunday, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sat down with ESPN and was asked his thoughts on the subject.

Fields immediately went to a personal anecdote relating to the subject.

“To be honest, my dad since I was a young age, maybe middle school, he told me ‘you are going to have to be better than the white quarterbacks’. I don’t know why it is like that. The reality is that’s what it is… All we have to do is continue to ball out and prove others wrong,” Fields said.

For years, there were very few, if any black quarterbacks in the NFL. However, over the last decade or two, that has changed drastically. Not only are there a number of black quarterbacks starting in the league, many of them are among the elite at the position.

Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts are among them. Fields is hoping to have a big year two leap this season and move into that conversation.

The Bears are not expected to be very good this season. However, Fields and the offense very well could be. Cole Kmet appears to have a great connection with Fields, and David Montgomery has become one of the most consistently productive running backs in the NFL.

Justin Fields and the Bears will kick their season off Week 1 against the 49ers.