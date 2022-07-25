Patrick Mahomes’ unique style of play draws criticism from NFL coach

Patrick Mahomes is probably the top quarterback in the NFL right now. There are 31 other teams in the NFL that would swap quarterbacks with the Kansas City Chiefs if given the opportunity to do so. It makes sense given that, in Mahomes’ first four seasons as a starter for the Chiefs, he has led them to four straight AFC Championship Games.

It shouldn’t be surprising, though, that not everyone is 100 percent sold on Patrick Mahomes. He’s had some injury concerns throughout his career, and he struggled early on in 2021. He also lost a couple of his top targets this offseason, and will be forced to do more with less in 2022.

But one veteran defensive coach has come out and fired some shots at Mahomes in a recent quarterback ranking by The Athletic. The coach claims Mahomes is a one-read quarterback, before complaining about his unique playstyle at the quarterback position.

this was said today by a veteran defensive coach in @SandoNFL's QB tiers article:https://t.co/FuwysKSOuchttps://t.co/zDdJTMjstx — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 25, 2022

This is a pretty outrageous claim from this coach, who has wisely decided to hide his identity. To claim that Mahomes isn’t the top quarterback in the league, given all that’s he accomplished in the league at such a young age, is rather outlandish. But this coach has taken it a step further.

Patrick Mahomes may be a unique quarterback, but it’s not out of the blue to see scrambling quarterbacks in the NFL nowadays. Mahomes uses his scrambling ability to extend plays and make things happen for the Chiefs, which certainly isn’t a bad thing.

He does have a habit of locking onto targets early at times, but that’s something that all quarterbacks experience at one point or another. Given how much winning Mahomes has done early in his career, it doesn’t seem to matter much. There have been some wild scouting reports in NFL history, but this one about Mahomes may be near the top of that list.