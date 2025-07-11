When fellow players controversially voted Julio Rodriguez into the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, fans once again condemned the fairness of the selection system. Well, they will get their wish, after all. The Seattle Mariners center fielder will not be competing in the Midsummer Classic, per the team.

“He will take the break to recuperate, rest and prepare for the second half,” the M's said in a press release, per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports.

Rodriguez has certainly not performed like an All-Star from an offensive standpoint, posting a .244 batting average, .301 on-base percentage, .386 slugging percentage and .687 OPS through 92 games this season. Gold Glove-level defense has boosted his WAR to a more than respectable 3.1, but many still struggle to comprehend how he beat out George Springer and Jo Adell for the honor.

The 6-foot-3 Dominican Republic native will ideally be able to use his time off to re-establish himself as the high-quality talent the league knows him to be. Although he is not going to be present in Atlanta's Truist Park for the All-Star festivities, Rodriguez is grateful to be acknowledged as an American League representative.

“I'm really honored that my peers voted me into the All-Star Game – that means a lot to me,” he said after his withdrawal was announced. “As much as I'd love to be out there, I want to take this time to take care of my body and fully prepare for the second half of the season. It's definitely tough to miss out on the All-Star experience, but I'll be cheering on all the guys and wishing them and their families an amazing week.”

Following this decision, it is imperative that No. 44 gets back on track. Seattle's playoff hopes may depend on it.

Mariners need Julio Rodriguez to be the guy who captivated fans after arriving in MLB

Rodriguez earned an All-Star nod and Silver Slugger Award in his rookie 2022 season. He did the same the next year while also finishing fourth in MVP voting. He bloomed into a five-tool phenom before turning 23 years old. A lackluster 2024 campaign raised eyebrows, but many people (including myself) believed the center fielder was poised to re-enter the upper echelon this season. Instead, he has worryingly regressed in the batter's box.

Fans have tolerated Rodriguez's infamously slow starts because they expect him to produce in the second half. It is a tiresome trend, though. Mariners do not boast the offensive depth to survive his inconsistencies. Although Cal Raleigh is vying for an MVP crown, and Randy Arozarena, J.P. Crawford and Jorge Polanco are all providing plus production, Seattle expects its franchise cornerstone to have a two-way impact on a regular basis.

The public does not always value defense as highly as it should, but Julio Rodriguez is not getting paid $20-plus million per year just to make plays with his glove and on the basepaths. He did suffer an ankle injury in June, which could at least partially explain his struggles, but if he is active, results are demanded.

Fresh off getting swept by the New York Yankees — both Rodriguez and Raleigh scuffled — the Mariners (48-45) have now fallen out of the final AL Wild Card slot. If they are going to avoid another October vacation, the 2022 Rookie of the Year must enjoy a vintage second half and re-discover his spark at the plate.

While others have some fun in the MLB All-Star Game, Rodriguez will ideally take the necessary steps to become Seattle's igniter once more.