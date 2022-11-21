Published November 21, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Zach Wilson had another forgettable performance for the New York Jets in Week 11, and it was another blow for the young quarterback in what has been a rather disastrous campaign. Things have gone so bad for Wilson that he now seems to be in danger of losing his spot as New York’s QB1.

Wilson completed just nine passes in the Jets’ 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11. New York punted the ball 10 times in what can only be described as an embarrassing performance from the squad all around. Unfortunately for Wilson, it seems like he’s the one getting the short end of the stick after that clunker, and you can’t really say that he doesn’t completely deserve it.

Right now, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has hinted at the possibility of demoting Zach Wilson to the bench in their Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears. Saleh said that they are now “keeping everything on the table” with regard to the starting QB spot. He did not directly say that Wilson is getting axed from the starting lineup, but the Jets shot-caller did reveal that he intends to watch the tapes before making a final decision.

It is worth noting that the Jets promoted Mike White as their QB2 earlier this month. He supplanted Joe Flacco as Wilson’s primary backup despite the fact that it was Flacco who started for the Jets in their first three games of the season. It looks like White could now be in line to get the starting nod in the near future as New York looks to keep their playoff hopes alive.