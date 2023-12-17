The Chicago Bears are getting a key offensive weapon in an important game against the Browns.

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore is good to go for a game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Moore had been battling an ankle injury but participated in practice this week, per NFL Network.

Moore is coming off one of his best games of the season, last week against the Detroit Lions. Moore scored a touchdown on a 16-yard running play, his first rushing touchdown of his career. He then later in the game took a 38 yard touchdown pass to the end zone from Justin Fields. The Bears went on to win the game, 28-13. It was the team's second victory in a row.

The Bears have found some answers on offense with Moore and Fields working together in the passing game. On the season, Moore has 1,071 receiving yards, to go with 7 touchdown catches. It is his first 1,000 yard receiving season since he was a member of the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

Fields has had an excellent season as well. The Bears quarterback scored a rushing touchdown against the Lions, as well as throwing the TD pass to Moore. Fields has pushed forward through a thumb injury which sidelined him for four games earlier this season.

The Bears are 5-8 on the year and need to keep the wins rolling to have any chance to get back toward a winning record. The team will have their work cut out for them Sunday, playing a Browns team which is finding some rhythm. The Browns enter the game with an 8-5 record and coming off an important 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bears and Browns kick off at 1:00 Eastern Sunday.