Chicago Bears' Justin Fields eyes Myles Garrett, Browns as revenge opportunity.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields hopes his start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday goes better than his first one did. In his NFL debut as a starter, Field was befuddled by the Browns defense that day, and he knows it won't be much easier in this meeting.

“It'll be a great test for us this week,” Fields conceded, per 670 The Score's Chris Emma. “And everybody's excited for the opportunity.”

Sunday will offer Fields' first shot at redemption since facing Cleveland back on September 26, 2021. After backing up Andy Dalton to start the first two weeks of the season, Fields got the call in Week 3 to face the Browns on the road.

The Browns that day forced Fields to his worst completion percentage as an NFL quarterback. He completed just six of his 20 pass attempts for 68 yards. He also took nine sacks in that game, the most of Fields' career to date.

Myles Garrett, who had 4.5 of the nine sacks, will unfortunately for Chicago be lining up against Fields again on Sunday. Bears right guard Teven Jenkins did not sound enthused to be preparing to face Garrett, calling him “a freak. I mean, that’s what he is.”

Jenkins marvelled at Garrett's “explosiveness, quickness and just overall play strength,” referring to it as “otherworldly, really.”

Fields' future on the line?

While Garrett is still the game-wrecker he was in 2021, Fields has grown as a player since then, boasting of his growth since that meeting.

“I've learned a lot of stuff. A lot of stuff. A lot of stuff. First start in the NFL to now, I've definitely learned a lot.”

Since returning from a thumb injury in Week 11, Fields has offered the Bears a tantalizing glimpse of the dual-threat he can be, throwing for 609 yards and rushing for 221 yards while leading Chicago to two wins in three tries.

In a season that may end with the Bears holding the draft's number-one pick (through no fault of their own,) Fields's mission for the rest of the season is to prove that the Bears have their franchise quarterback already in the building.

On Sunday, he'll get his chance to prove that and earn some measure of revenge in one fell swoop.