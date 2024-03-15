A Keenan Allen-Caleb Williams tandem? That's certainly the talk of the town in the Windy City at present. Amid all the discussions surrounding the Chicago Bears and the upcoming NFL draft, the team pulled off a major trade with the acquisition of Allen on Thursday. The former Los Angeles Charger was shipped to the Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick following his refusal to take a pay cut, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
This sent the Bears fandom into a state of frenzy, and even general manager Ryan Poles couldn't help but address the trade in an uplifting manner.
“We're extremely excited to add Keenan to our team,” Poles said, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. “His body of work speaks for itself and we look forward to him elevating our offense.”
Keenan Allen's acquisition is a major boost to the Bears' offense
Allen's resume speaks for itself. A six-time Pro Bowler with a total of 10,530 (regular-season) yards throughout his career, the wide receiver joins a new team after 11 seasons of feats with the Chargers. During his rookie year, Allen came in second in the AP offensive ROY voting. In 2017, the six-foot-two WR won the Comeback Player of the Year Award after tallying 1,393 yards, 13.7 yards per catch and six touchdowns in 16 games played. Those numbers were put up just a season after Allen suffered an ACL tear.
Last year, Allen caught the football 108 times, putting up 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 starts. He now joins DJ Moore in the Bears to wreak havoc on opposing teams' secondaries. And if the rumors do come true, Keenan Allen will be playing alongside Caleb Williams this coming season.
The Bears have the number-one pick and the biggest offseason decision they'll be making revolves around the quarterback position. On one hand, there's the highly-touted Caleb Williams, the projected top pick of this year's draft. On the other hand, there's Justin Fields, the three-year skipper who spearheaded the Bears this past season in passing and rushing yards (2,562 and 657 yards, respectively).
No matter who the team chooses, the offensive pieces are already there. With more deals to be made, the Bears will enter the 2024 season with a loaded lineup.