Now on a two-game winning streak, the Chicago Bears are preparing for a pivotal rematch against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Their injury report entering the game looks much brighter on Thursday.

After not practicing on Wednesday, both Rome Odunze (ankle) and DJ Moore (shoulder) returned to a limited practice. Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) went from a DNP to a full practice. Furthermore, Cole Kmet (back), D'Andre Swift (hip) and Dominique Robinson (ankle) all went from limited to full practices, via the team's X, formerly Twitter account.

Chicago has also opted to rest veterans such as Joe Thuney, Grady Jarrett and Kevin Byard. With their injury report already turning into a novel, the Bears don't want to risk adding another chapter.

In terms of negatives, TJ Edwards and Jaquan Brisker look unlikely to play on Sunday. Edwards recently underwent hand surgery and is dealing with a hamstring issue. Brisker has suddenly suffered a back injury. The Bears will be relying on some of their backups on Sunday.

Still, Chicago at least has to be optimistic seeing so many players return to practice. Moore made it clear what his Week 11 intentions are, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“Duh,” Moore said emphatically when asked if he was going to play.

The Vikings landed the first blow, earning a 27-24 victory. Now, Minnesota will hold home field advantage as they try to sweep Chicago in the season series. With a much healthier roster entering the matchup though, the Bears will be more optimistic about a win.