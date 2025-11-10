The Chicago Bears completed another clutch comeback Sunday, with quarterback Caleb Williams steering them to a 24-20 win over the New York Giants. Trailing by 10 and facing less than seven minutes on the clock, Williams orchestrated his fourth game-winning drive of the season, tying a franchise record held by Jay Cutler (2009, 2010, 2015), Bob Avellini (1977), and Billy Wade (1962), according to Stathead (h/t Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic).

The game featured challenging conditions, with a light snow covering Soldier Field and Chicago receivers struggling throughout, dropping eight potential completions. Calm under pressure amid the mistakes, Williams finished 20 of 36 passing for 220 yards with a touchdown, and contributed eight rushes for 63 yards and another touchdown. His pair of late scores altered the game’s outcome for the Bears. A short touchdown pass to Rome Odunze cut New York's lead, followed by a 17-yard scramble with 1:47 remaining that gave Chicago the lead for good.

The Giants, who entered the game at 2-8, looked set for the upset early. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart started strong, finishing with 19 completions on 29 attempts for 242 yards, plus six carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns. However, Dart suffered a concussion midway through the second half, forcing backup Russell Wilson into action. New York failed to sustain momentum under Wilson, and a turnover resulting from Dart’s injury proved costly.

The Bears defense, which had entered the game leading the league with 19 takeaways, managed just one interception but profited from game-changing hits and missed opportunities by the Giants. Chicago’s defensive errors, including Devin Singletary’s 41-yard fourth-quarter gain that gave New York a 10-point lead, left the game hanging until Williams’ heroics clinched the victory.

Next on the schedule for the 6-3 Bears is a Week 11 showdown with the 4-5 Minnesota Vikings.