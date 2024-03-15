The Chicago Bears continue to have a big offseason and prepare their roster for the arrival of expected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. They are trading a fourth-round draft selection to the Los Angeles Chargers for six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.
The surprise move comes after the star wide receiver refused to take a pay cut, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. LA must now quickly pivot with NFL free agency well underway and figure out how to resupply their offense.