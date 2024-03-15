It might be a while before Chicago Bears fans are able to fall asleep due to the adrenaline high they are on following the huge Keenan Allen acquisition. A fourth-round draft pick is delivering one of the greatest wide receivers the Los Angeles Chargers have ever known to what is becoming one of the most interesting teams in the NFC.
Allen's new teammate and fellow wideout DJ Moore responded to the big news on social media, using an emoji to express a feeling that opposing defensive coordinators might have next season.
😬😬😬
— DJ Moore (@idjmoore) March 15, 2024
Bears are coming through for their fans
Although the Bears have much to prove before fans can justifiably name them a contender, they are committing to constructing a roster worthy of postseason aspirations. And that sends a strong message to a fan base that has had its patience and trust severely tested during these last several years.
No one knows how probable No. 1 pick Caleb Williams will fare in his NFL career, but general manager Ryan Poles is laying down one heck of a welcome mat for him. Even though Allen is inevitably nearing the twilight of his career (turns 32 in April), he and Moore should still pack one of the best one-two wide receiver punches in the league next season.
Moore posted 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns (all career highs) without a Pro Bowl pass-catcher lining up alongside him, so the addition of Keenan Allen could theoretically make him even more dangerous. Finally, offensive depth no longer feels like a pressing concern.
Assuming Justin Fields is traded as expected, it will be difficult for DJ Moore to bid the quarterback farewell. But the organization's investment in the present and future of this franchise should make him proud to represent the Bears. And feeling that emotion is not always a guarantee.