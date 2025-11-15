Kiké Hernández enjoyed a glorious beginning to his fall, winning his third World Series ring after the Los Angeles Dodgers edged out the Toronto Blue Jays in an all-time great Game 7 on Nov. 1, but he will spend the rest of his year, and part of 2026, recovering. The free-agent utility man revealed on Instagram that he underwent left elbow surgery and will therefore be unavailable for the World Baseball Classic in March, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

Hernández represented his beloved Puerto Rico at the international competition on two previous occasions. The Caribbean island will surely miss his penchant for the big moment, as well as his undying enthusiasm. The news could also complicate his current employment status.

Despite an overall unproductive campaign, many fans anticipate an LA reunion. The 34-year-old's boisterous personality is embedded in the culture of this ballclub. There are some players who transcend statistics, and he is one of them. But Hernández has certainly contributed to the Dodgers' dynastic success with his bat, as he is one of the most consistent playoff performers of his time.

Would Dodgers really move on from Kiké Hernández?

The 2009 sixth-round draft pick notched big hits during the Dodgers' sweeping of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series, before fizzling out in the World Series. The October turbulence followed a regular season in which he slashed a measly .203/.255/.366/.621 in 92 games. Those struggles can at least partially be explained by this recent surgical procedure.

Hernandez injured his elbow in May, and while he did spend some time on the shelf, the decision to return and play through the discomfort apparently resulted in a bone fracture. Los Angeles surely appreciates the determination he displayed, but the gamble did not pay off from a performance standpoint. Even so, the organization and fan base clearly value the energy that Kiké Hernández infuses into the clubhouse.

The Dodgers should have the opportunity to retain him if they so choose, but they may decide to wait a while following this latest update. Puerto Rico was hoping Hernández could sprinkle some of that championship pixie dust on its WBC squad, but the team must now press ahead without the fiery right-handed hitter.

A recovery timetable will ideally come to light in the near future.