What a big turnaround it has been for the Chicago Bears. Around this time last year, they were 4-6. Fast forward, and they stand at 6-3 after their recent 24-20 win over the New York Giants.

Furthermore, they are tied with the Detroit Lions for first in the NFC North. On Sunday, the Bears will take on another division rival, the Minnesota Vikings. A game that has head coach Ben Johnson, in the words of Elvis Presley, all shook up, per Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

Specifically, he is looking forward to the eventual return of a few key defenders to the mix, who are out with injuries.

“We could potentially have some reinforcements coming between when we get T.J. (Edwards) back, when we get Jaylon (Johnson) back, when we get Kyler (Gordon) back,” Johnson said. “Those are three guys going into the season you had a lot of high hopes for and what they could do. I certainly had a tremendous amount of respect for all three of those guys competing against them the last few years. I'll be excited when we get all three back on the field together.

Their LB Edwards is coming off hand surgery and hamstring issues. On Friday, CB Johnson returned to practice as he is poised to come back from a groin injury. Earlier this week, Johnson expressed optimism over the return of CB Gordon after a series of injuries.

Among those included are hamstring, groin, and calf injuries.

The factors behind the Bears' success

A combination of things can help explain why Chicago is doing remarkably well. First and foremost, credit must be given to Johnson's leadership. He has particularly upped the ante of the offensive scheme.

As a result, the Bears are seventh in scoring offense (26.6 PPG) and third in total offense (379.8 yards per game).

Furthermore, their running game has picked up, and they are now second in the league with 144.4 rushing yards per game. Then, of course, there is Caleb Williams, who has picked up his game tremendously.

Currently, he has 2,136 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and a QB Rating of 57.8. On the defensive side, the Bears are lucky to have CJ Gardner-Johnson to pick up the slack for a rash of injuries and a 28th defensive ranking.

Nevertheless, things are looking suitable for Da Bears.