The Chicago Bears made a significant roster move ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, designating cornerback Jaylon Johnson to return from injured reserve. The decision positions the two-time Pro Bowler for a potential return as the Bears look to strengthen a secondary that has been without him for most of the 2025 season.

Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Johnson would begin practicing immediately.

“Big news for Chicago: The #Bears are designating star CB Jaylon Johnson to return from IR. He will start practicing today.”

Jaylon Johnson’s looming return offers key reinforcement for Bears entering matchup vs. Vikings

Johnson, 26, has appeared in just one game this season, logging two solo tackles during Chicago’s 52–21 loss in Week 2. He aggravated a groin injury in that contest, which compounded an earlier setback suffered before training camp. The injury required core muscle surgery and forced him to remain sidelined for eight consecutive games.

Before the 2025 campaign, Johnson had established himself as one of the Bears’ most reliable defensive contributors. Last season, he recorded 53 total tackles — including 42 solo — along with two interceptions, eight passes defended, one forced fumble and 6.5 stuffs for 18 yards across 17 games. His return would bolster a Chicago defense that has relied heavily on young depth throughout his absence.

The Bears enter Sunday’s matchup at 6–3 as they travel to U.S. Bank Stadium to face the Vikings, who sit at 4–5. The teams last met during the NFL’s opening week, when Minnesota edged Chicago 27–24 on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Johnson’s practice designation does not guarantee he will be activated for the game, but it marks a meaningful step toward his first appearance since Week 2 as Chicago aims to maintain momentum in the NFC playoff race.