On Sunday, the Chicago Bears braved the cold and defeated the New York Giants 24-20. In the process, they are now standing at 6-3 to tie with the Detroit Tigers for second in the NFC North.

Among the thousands in attendance at Soldier Field was Simone Biles, watching her husband, Jonathan Owens. For her, it wasn't necessarily the Bears' win in a tight game that caught her attention; it was the snow.

She took to her Instagram stories to express her shock.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/simonebiles/3762260605696836188/?hl=en

During the game, Owens came away with a tackle. Overall, the game was defined by two moments. First, the superb play of Caleb Williams late in the game. Then, there was the heroics of safety CJ Gardner-Johnson, whose two sacks helped catapult the Bears into a comeback victory.

The last time the Bears started 6-3 was in 2018. At the time, they were led by coach Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky at QB. That year, they finished 12-4 and made it to the playoffs, only to lose the Wild Card game to the Philadelphia Eagles 16-15.

Now with Williams as QB and Ben Johnson as head coach, the Bears have won six out of their last seven games. Meanwhile, Biles and Owens are among the most popular celebrity couples at the convergence of sports and entertainment.

They don't call it the Windy City for nothing.

Chicago is famously known as the “Windy City” for a reason. The winds off of Lake Michigan during late fall and into winter are often extreme. Soldier Field is situated not too far from Lake Michigan, within walking distance, to be exact.

In essence, a 15-degree day can make it feel as though the fans are sitting in sub-zero temperatures. Not only that, but the weather could affect the play on the field.

As a result, fans, players, and coaches like to bundle up to capacity.