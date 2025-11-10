There has been pressure on Caleb Williams since well before the Chicago Bears made him the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears had struggled during the previous regular season and they acquired the No. 1 pick as a result of a clever trade with the Carolina Panthers. That team had the worst record in the league.

Williams had been on top of all the scouting reports and draft lists, and it was clear the Bears were very interested. There were reports that members of Williams' inner circle did not want the Bears to draft him because the team simply did not develop their quarterbacks into great players. Williams would go on to say that he had no such feeling about the Bears, but the list of the team's failed quarterbacks was long and painful.

Some of the most recent QBs that failed to measure up included Mitch Trubisky, Mike Glennon, Nick Foles, Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, but that's really the tip of the iceberg. Jim McMahon led the legendary 1985 Bears to the Super Bowl, but the position became a vast wasteland after the punky QB ended his time in Chicago.

After the Bears drafted Williams out of USC with the No. 1 pick, he was expected to become the immediate savior of the team. He certainly had all the tools to work with, but most rookie quarterbacks can't start firing from Day 1 and turn his team into a winner. It was impossible for Williams as a rookie with Matt Eberflus as his head coach.

Rookie season for Williams was tough

Eberflus was more of a cheerleader for Williams than a mentor. When it came to teaching his young quarterback, Eberflus was limited to instructing him on how to slide when running out of the pocket. He brought a Slip ‘N Slide to training camp and Williams learned how to hit the ground when being chased.

The Bears struggled during Williams rookie year, finishing in last place in the NFC North with a 5-12 record. The Bears had a decent 4-2 start before the team lost 10 straight games in brutal fashion.

Williams demonstrated his arm strength, big-play ability and athleticism at multiple points during his rookie season. He also revealed multiple flaws. He held on to the ball way too long and his inability to take decisive action with the ball in his hands was impactful throughout the losing streak.

Injuries and poor defensive play led to criticism of Williams that he did not deserve. He was thrown into the deep end of the ocean without a lifeline. He was finding a way to keep his head above water, but he was clearly struggling.

Article Continues Below

Bears management saw the situation clearly and fired Eberflus and brought in Ben Johnson from the high-powered Detroit Lions to work with the quarterback. Johnson is a smart, creative and demanding coach. He has turned out to be the right leader for Williams and the two men have started to forge a winning partnership.

Williams refines his game and helps Bears become winners

While Williams had a number of struggles throughout his rookie season, his numbers were quite respectable. He completed 351 of 562 passes for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also demonstrated surprising running ability by gaining 489 yards and averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

Johnson knew those numbers coming into the job and he has helped refine Williams' game. The Bears head coach is something of a task master and he does not allow his quarterback to settle for mediocre performances. Williams is more decisive in the pocket this season and he has shown the ability to make winning plays when the game is on the line.

He can throw the ball decisively and hit his open receivers after eluding the pass rush. Some of those throws are deep downfield and they demonstrate his growth in the position.

The other factor is his running ability. When Williams was drafted, he was thought of as a decent runner, but not a great one. That is no longer the case. His ability to escape pressure helped him turn a brutal Week 10 defeat against a bad Giants team into a key victory. He scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 17-yard run that displayed his power, speed and desire to get into the end zone.

Williams is clearly becoming a star this season and worthy of the franchise quarterback title. He has completed 178 of 293 passes for 2,136 yards with 13 TDs and 4 interceptions. Williams continues to show he can make big plays with his feet with 248 rushing yards, 3 TDs and a 5.1 yards per carry average.

He should continue to demonstrate improvement throughout the rest of the season as the improving Bears fight for a spot in the postseason.