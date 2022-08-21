Key Bears rookie undergoes hand surgery, timetable revealed

Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker is unavailable to see action in the preseason at the moment after going under the knife to treat a hand injury. According to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, Brisker’s status is currently up in the air.

The Bears spent a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Brisker. That was quite an investment by the Bears, who were viewed by many to get quarterback Justin Fields new weapons with some early selections in the draft. Nevertheless, Brisker does seem across as a stud who has the potential to blossom into a star alongside another star in the same position in the form of Eddie Jackson.

Brisker suffered the injury in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs at home. While the Bears won that game, 19-14, the injury to Brisker was a real downer for the Bears, who are looking to make loud noises in Justin Field’s second year in the NFL. The latest update on Brisker from Eberflus also dampens a bit the thrill brought by the reported end of linebacker Roquan Smith’s return to practice.

Last season, the Bears were second in the NFL against the pass, with just 191.6 passing yards allowed per game.

Nevertheless, it seems that Brisker’s injury will not hold him out for several weeks, so there’s still a chance for him to show up in that game in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. The Bears open up their 2022 campaign at home against the San Francisco 49ers on Sep. 11.