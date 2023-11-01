The Chicago Bears fired running backs coach David Walker due to workplace misconduct, and head coach Matt Eberflus addressed the firing in his press conference on Wednesday.

“As the head coach, we are building a program and have standards to uphold to as a staff and organization both on and off the field, and those standards were not met,” Matt Eberflus said, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

The firing of David Walker is not the first departure from the Bears' staff this season. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams departed from the Bears earlier this season in mysterious fashion. Eberflus comes from a defensive background, so the loss of Alan Williams likely did not impact a ton, but it was still a unique situation.

Walker had reportedly been reprimanded by the Bears' Human Resources department, and the department was involved in the firing. It was Walker's second season on the Bears' coaching staff after previously having stints with the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. It will be intriguing to see if Walker gets another job soon, whether it be in the NFL or in the college ranks.

The Bears currently sit at 2-6, but the run game has not been a problem. Although the Bears' offense has struggled as a whole, the run game has worked.

Chicago is set to face the New Orleans Saints on the road this week, which could be a tough game. The Saints have a tough defense and the offense has picked it up as of late. The Bears will have to operate without Walker on the sideline.