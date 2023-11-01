Early in the 2023 season, the Chicago Bears saw their defensive coordinator Alan Williams depart under mysterious circumstances. Now, the Bears are dealing with a similar situation on the offensive side of the ball.

Chicago has fired running backs coach David Walker over workplace misconduct, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Williams' departure is not related to Walker's firing, despite their similarities.

The Bears' Human Resources department was involved in Walker's firing. The now former running backs coach had been reprimanded by Chicago's HR in the past. With HR having to reprimand Walker again, they decided the best course of action would be a termination. The Bears have yet to comment on Walker's situation.

Walker was in his second season on Chicago's coaching staff. He previously served as the Detroit Lions running back coach from 2016-2018. Alongside a stint with the Indianapolis Colts, Walker had ties to both the college and high school ranks.

While the Bears have struggled to a 2-6 record, the run game has been one of Chicago's glimmer of hope. The team ranks sixth in the NFL, averaging 132.3 yards per game. Chicago is still looking to improve their offensive line and running back room. However, something is clearly working.

David Walker on the other hand won't be. While there's no word on what led to HR reprimanding Walker, the franchise certainly wasn't happy with his behavior. The Bears will now look for a new voice to lead the running back room. They're hopeful that their run game can remain a strength for the remainder of the season, despite the change at position coach.