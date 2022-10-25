Chicago Bears defensive tackle was thrown out of Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots for an illegal block on Pats center David Andrews with under eight minutes left to play in regulation. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was obviously not a fan of that decision by Pennel.

Via Zack Cox of ESPN:

“Totally in the wrong. He should not do that. And I told him right afterward. And that’s not what we teach. We don’t teach that. It’s not good football. ”

Andrews took some time to gather himself after the violent block he absorbed in that play. There are not a few NFL fans who believe that a penalty call should have been sufficient enough to teach Pennel a lesson, but the Bears head coach clearly doesn’t have any problem with it.

As for the game and the result, Eberflus must definitely be feeling ecstatic. The Bears might actually have turned the corner at last in that 33-14 road win over Bill Belichick’s Patriots. Justin Fields was far from perfect, but he still had his way against New England’s defense, passing for 179 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-21 completions and rushing for 82 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

The Bears’ defense also made loud noises, with three different Chicago players each recording a pick. Pennel’s block on Andrews happened during the final interception by the Bears

Another takeaway for the defense! 😈 📺: #CHIvsNE on ESPN pic.twitter.com/mFqiwBDm2B — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 25, 2022

Chicago also held the Patriots down to just 260 total yards. New England did not even score in all but one quarter.

The 3-4 Bears can get back to .500 win a win on Sunday versus the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington.