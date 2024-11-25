While Cairo Santos tries to figure out what went wrong, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams revealed the basics of his postgame chat with Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. And after the overtime loss, Matt Eberflus gave the dumbest answer possible for the reason behind the failed coach’s challenge.

Eberflus said the length of the play made the key difference for the challenge, according to a post on X by Brendan Sugrue.

Matt Eberflus says he threw the challenge flag on the Jordan Addison 69-yard play because it was “explosive.”

“ ‘It always warrants a challenge when you have that big of a gain … even if we don't have the best look that we would have.’ EXCUSE ME?!?!”

When it’s an explosive there, we want to make sure that we want to throw that flag,” Eberflus said. “If it was six yards, no one would care. If it was 15 yards I don’t think you would care. But at 70 yards, it’s worth it.”

So apparently when the other team makes a big play, throw the challenge flag? Right?

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus struggling

The Bears rallied from 14 points down to tie the game against the Vikings on Sunday but lost on a late field goal. The setback moved Eberflus to 14-31 in his third season with the Bears.

One week after the Bears lost on a blocked 46-yard field goal, another cave-in on the offensive line that led to a blocked kick against the Vikings. Also, the Bears couldn't get out of the way of a bouncing punt. And they didn’t move the ball in overtime. All of these things added up to another defeat.

And the Bears players didn’t take this very well, according to cbsnews.com.

“We're losing in the most unreal situations. It's like, all right, now it's like the luck has got to go in our favor at some point,” said Bears wide receiver DJ Moore.

“Yeah, it's different,” Bears receiver Rome Odunze said. “It's different for sure. I was just talking about that. Some of the ways that we're losing these games is just super unfortunate. So, you know, it takes a toll.”

As for Eberflus, he said he needs to perform better in the coaching role.

“I've got to do a better job of there, you know, making the good calls there — and execution, we've got to do a better job,” said Eberflus. “But again, that was not what we wanted.”

Overall, the Bears need significant improvement. But Eberflus specifically talked about going for a fourth down in the third quarter, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We felt good about going for it there,” Eberflus said. “We really did. That was a green light for us. I got to do a better job communicating to the field goal team. I think it's just a point where we need to do a better job. I have to do a better job of communicating everything to everybody. If he was late, then I might have been late. He was maybe late getting the call. We liked the call there. We were all set with going for it there.”