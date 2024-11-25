The Chicago Bears have yet to figure out a remedy for their special teams woes, following two consecutive games with blocked field goal attempts. Cairo Santos had a 47-yard attempt blocked in the second quarter, one that could’ve made all the difference for the Bears in the 30-27 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.

Santos reflected on the challenges that the special teams unit has faced, amid Chicago’s decline in the NFC North.

“I take the blame in kind of the stink that we have on our field goal unit right now,” Santos said,” per ESPN. “We've gone so many kicks in a row without getting kicks blocked, 16 50-yarders the last two years not getting a kick blocked. And sometimes they happen like that, back-to-back.”

It’s going to be difficult for the Bears to snap their five-game losing streak if they’re unable to depend on Santos and Co for a quick three points. Alternatively, the Bears offense finally got over their struggles, and put together an impressive outing against a sturdy Vikings defense.

Bears comeback attempt shunned by special teams

The Bears went into the fourth quarter down 24-10, but Caleb Williams showed impressive resilience, and didn’t quit when nothing was going the offense’s way. The rookie quarterback connected with DJ Moore on a 10-yard touchdown with 7:22 remaining, and later found Keenan Allen at the :22 mark to bring Chicago within three.

Santos drilled a 48-yard field goal as the clock wound down to send the Bears to overtime.

While the result wasn’t what the Bears were looking for, they at least showed that their mistakes can quickly be resolved.

And they will have to focus on better starts when they face the NFC’s best team in the Detroit Lions, and then the San Francisco 49ers in upcoming games, where they will be desperate to stay alive in postseason contention.