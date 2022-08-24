Matt Eberflus gets real about expectations for Justin Fields, offense ahead of NFL preseason game vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears will be letting their starters play in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason against the Cleveland Browns on the road, and Matt Eberflus is expecting to see quite a lot from the team, particularly from Justin Fields and the rest of the offense.

Via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago:

“Yeah, I think it’s a lot of things,” Eberflus said Tuesday. “You know, it’s establishing your identity, establishing your style of play, the effort we give, the execution we give, situational football, albeit third down, if we get a two-minute drive, how we operate in the gold zone. All of those things that come into play that are good football. Again, we want to play a good operation, clean operation and we want to be aggressive in our style and aggressive in our approach. So that’s what we’ll be looking for.”

Justin Fields hasn’t seen the field that much in the preseason. In fact, as pointed out by Schrock, “Justin Fields and the first-team offense have played just 27 preseason snaps and scored just three points.” Fields did not see action in Week 1 of the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs, which was a 19-14 home win for the Bears. In Week 2, he went 5 of 7 for 39 yards, while rushing just once in Chicago’s 27-11 road win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Even with a clean preseason record so far, the Bears have plenty of questions left about their offense following the 2021 season in which they struggled mightily on that side of the ball. Chicago averaged only 18.3 points in 2021. They subsequently lost wide receiver Allen Robinson in the offseason and haven’t made a splash in terms of making star additions to the offense.

In Field’s rookie season in the NFL, the former Ohio State Buckeyes signal-caller passed for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions, while competing for only 58.9 percent of his pass attempts.

The Bears could be in for another long season, but Justin Fields is someone Chicago is hoping would finally break out and deliver for the team this year.