2 Bears backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

There do not seem to be high expectations surrounding the Chicago Bears this year. The franchise went 6-11 last season and underwent a great deal of turnover in the offseason. This will be the first season with new Head Coach Matt Eberflus at the helm. The biggest reason for optimism is that Justin Fields will be taking over as the full-time starter. Fields showed some positive flashes in his limited opportunities as a rookie, however, there is a fair reason for concern for the supporting cast around him. This year is sure to be one based on development as the franchise begins a new era and looks to evaluate which players will be a part of it.

Regardless, there still are some fierce positional battles occurring at training camp. Each member of the Bears still has a great deal to prove and is looking to cement their role within the organization and the NFL in the short and long term. Here are two Chicago backups who have the greatest chances of climbing the depth chart and securing a starting role ahead of the season’s start.

Bears backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

Tavon Young (CB)

A 28-year-old corner who played his college ball at Temple, Tavon Young spent the previous four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. During this time he started 24 of the 50 games he was active and had some intriguing moments with the team. When Young agreed to a one-year contract with the Bears this offseason the expectation was for him to be the starter. Through the early portion of training camp and preseason, this has not been the case. Thomas Graham Jr separated himself early on in the cornerback competition. Graham had limited playing time last year but has impressed the new staff with his work ethic and production. Unfortunately for him, he picked up a hamstring injury which has kept him off the field since.

Even with Graham Jr being held out of play there still has not been a solidified spot for Tavon Young. The Bears are currently listing Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon as the two starting outside corners with the slot position still up for grabs. Given the youthful state of the Bears and the flashes that Young has shown in the past, expect him to find his stride and secure snaps on the field this season in the final few weeks of training camp. Despite his 5’9” size, Young is a good tackler for his size and has four career interceptions as well as two fumble recoveries for a touchdown.

The transition to joining the Bears has not been as smooth as he has hoped, but the battle is not over yet. Look for Tavon Young to finish the preseason strong and play a key role in the Chicago defense this season.

Velus Jones Jr (KR/PR)

The Bears have hit a reset in their return game this season as Jakeem Grant and Tarik Cohen have each left the organization. As things currently stand, Dazz Newsome is listed as the starting punt returner and Khalil Herbert as the starting kick returner. Herbert has impressed early in camp and is expected to play a role in the running game. If his role continues to grow in this, it would make sense to take return responsibility off of his plate. The Bears are expected to have a running-back-by-committee approach which is also an indicator of Herbert receiving carries.

Velus Jones Jr has already made some positive impressions on the Bears’ special teams this preseason. The Tennessee receiver was drafted in the third round of the most recent NFL Draft. He is not entirely polished as a route runner or with his overall wide receiver skills but has an impressive ability with the ball in his hands. He has flashed several explosive returns which have led to offensive production for the Bears already. During the preseason matchup with the Seahawks, Jones Jr took a near 50-yard return to the other side of the field to set up the team’s first touchdown.

There are a few other names competing for the starting return roles as well. Tristan Ebner was a sixth-round pick by the Bears and impressed greatly in the return game at Baylor. He was a two-time Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year and averaged 25.3 yards per return on kick returns, however, is currently fourth on the Bears’ depth chart for kick returners.

While Chicago has several solid options in the return game, expect Velus Jones Jr to earn the role. The 71st overall pick is dynamic with the ball in his hands and the Bears should be sure to utilize this as much as possible.