The Chicago Bears have been falling apart in recent weeks, and that continued in Week 12, as they suffered a crushing 30-27 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. However, it was the second straight week where the Bears put together a truly competitive outing, and it led to a strong message from head coach Matt Eberflus afterwards.

The Bears managed to score 11 points in a span of 22 seconds at the end of the fourth quarter to miraculously force overtime, only to punt the ball away in the extra frame and watch the Vikings kick a game-winning field goal. And yet, while Chicago suffered their fifth straight loss, Eberflus praised the team's effort in their loss to the now nine-win Vikings.

“After watching the tape from yesterday, very pleased with the effort and the way the team finished,” Eberflus said via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “Didn’t get it done at the end. But we’re putting ourselves in a position to win the game at the very end two weeks in a row. That’s grit, determination, working together to be able to get that done. And now we've just got to finish.”

Matt Eberflus, Bears need to get back in the win column

This is a bit of a change of pace for Eberflus, as he called out the entire team immediately after this defeat. After watching film, though, he opted to praise his team on Monday, as they never gave up, and nearly took down a Vikings team that has only lost two games this entire season. For a struggling team like Chicago, sometimes there are some silver linings.

At some point, though, the team would like for those silver linings to begin turning into victories. Unfortunately, things won't be getting easier for them anytime soon as they now have a short week to prepare for their Week 13 contest, which will see them square off against the 10-1 Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.