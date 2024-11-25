Minnesota Vikings players had a real opportunity with Cairo Santos in a way that really hurt the Chicago Bears and ultimately helped Minnesota gain the edge in a 30-27 overtime win in Week 12.

Santos has seen two consecutive field goals blocked in the Bears' past couple of contests, and he has taken the blame for it. Their low trajectory was something the Vikings prepared for and defended perfectly.

Vikings safety Theo Jackson spoke to that after the game and the process that went into it.

“[Santos'] kicks are always a little lower, so we emphasize getting more push on the inside this week,” Jackson noted in an article that was posted to ESPN. “Because if we get to our spot where we're supposed to be and put our hands up, it's going to get blocked because it has a low trajectory.”

Santos has been a part of the Bears reaching a new low in that area with three field goals blocked in 2024. The Bears have not had that happen in a single season in over a decade. It last occurred in 2012.

Jackson also noted the way the Vikings were able to take advantage of the protection up front, which has been lacking from the Bears due to how many gaps they leave. There was some expectation they would get that fixed ahead of the game, both for protecting Santos and opening up the offense in a way it could be successful. They did not, and it showed up in the tape. It's clear coaching decisions have played into this as well.

“They give up a lot of penetration in that area,” Jackson said. “So once you see that on film, that they constantly give up a rush there, that's what we are going to attack.” Head coach Matt Eberflus acknowledged his role in some of his team's shortcomings and noted the need for adjustments.

“When you have issues on any part of the team, you got to get involved. We have to make sure we clean up those things.”