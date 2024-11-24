Despite a 4-7 record and an ongoing five-game losing streak, the Chicago Bears still have a positive point differential this season, which almost seems impossible until you spend the time breaking it down. Five of Chicago's seven losses have come by six or fewer points, including three that have come down to the final play of the game. Seriously, how many teams in NFL history have lost on a Hail Mary, a blocked field goal, and an overtime field goal in the same season? Has it ever happened?

You could easily chalk a stretch like this up as bad luck, but that would mean you weren't paying attention. In head coach Matt Eberflus' 45 game tenure as the Bears head coach, he's snatched defeat from the jaws of victory lord knows how many times. There have been so many improbable losses at this point, I feel like I've lost count. Though, as a lifelong Bears fan, it could just mean that I've done a damn fine job of suppressing these terrible memories.

After Chicago's 30-27 overtime loss to Minnesota, Matt Eberflus took the podium, and once again had to search for the right combination of words to explain what went wrong for the Bears.

“I just believe that we have to execute better down the stretch, we have to coach better down the stretch. It’s an everybody thing,” Eberflus said, according to Chris Emma of 670 The Score.

That's some profound insight right there, but let's make one thing clear… while nobody in a Bears uniform played a perfect game on Sunday afternoon, there was one player who better not be shouldering any of the blame.

Caleb Williams' continued growth is silver lining in disastrous season

Caleb Williams is the guy who shouldn't be shouldering any of the blame, and yes, I'm aware he wasn't perfect against the Vikings. A big part of the reason the Bears were forced to punt on their only overtime possession was because Williams held the ball for far too long against a four-man pass-rush and took a sack. In time, he won't make those mistakes as often, but even if he does, you can learn to live with it because of the magic he can create in those extended plays. That's why he was brought to Chicago.

Williams set the Bears rookie passing record on Sunday, surpassing Mitchell Trubisky's 2017 total of 2,193 yards, but in fairness, this wasn't a high bar to clear. What is a high bar to clear is continuing to play winning football and growing as a quarterback while the offensive line and coaching staff protecting him is crumbling around him. That's what Caleb has managed to do.

Against a Vikings defense that came into the week leading the league in interceptions, Williams completed 32-of-47 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns. He extended his streak without an interception to 173 attempts, and also led the Bears in rushing with 33 yards on the ground. He did it all.

So let's try not to lose sight of the big picture here, friends. Yes, the Bears are 4-7, and yes, it's conceivable that this team should be 7-4, but this season was always about the long game. And with a few tweaks here and there, this franchise will be on the right track.