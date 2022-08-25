Mike Martz sends Bears fans into a frenzy with winless Lions comparison

The Chicago Bears offense will be one to watch in 2022. With Justin Fields taking full ownership of the quarterback position, fans will get the chance to see the future of the franchise in action throughout the course of a 17-game season. Not everyone is optimistic, however. Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz made clear that he thinks the team will struggle in 2022. Via a column he wrote for The 33rd Team, Martz didn’t mince words when predicting an absolutely disastrous season for Fields and the Bears, likening the offense to that of the infamous 0-16 Detroit Lions team from 2008.

In his column, Martz wrote, “[Justin] Fields is a guy that makes a lot of mistakes and is not particularly accurate at times. He’s not a quick read-and-react guy, and he’s on a horrendous team. But I don’t know if I’ve seen an offense that bad in talent since the 0-16 Detroit Lions (in 2008). They just don’t have anybody there. … It’s a bad football team right now.”

That’s not all Martz had to say on the matter, however. After ranking the NFC North quarterbacks (in the order of Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, and Fields), Martz continued on with his rant against Fields and the Bears.

“It’s going to be a rough career for (Fields) there. And I’ve seen a lot of really good players go to bad teams, and then their career just never takes off, and I think that’s what will happen with Fields. It’s going to take a long time for them to get talent there. He needs to be on a good football team behind really good players for a couple of years to learn how to play the position.”

While Bears fans are collectively hoping that Fields can take some big strides in 2022 and prove he’s the right guy to lead this team going forward, Martz doesn’t foresee that happening.

Martz enjoyed a lengthy coaching career in the NFL. He was the St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator in 1999 before taking over as the organization’s head coach from 2000-2005. He then worked as the Detroit Lions OC from 2006-07, moving to San Francisco in the same role in 2008 (the same year the Lions went without a single win). In 2010, Martz latched on for a two-year stint with the Bears but was fired after the 2011 season.