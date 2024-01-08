The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and Justin Fields has something to say about it.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been left wondering whether this season will be his last with the organization. The Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, similar to their stance in April last year. Fields spoke on the perplexed feelings of the organization, giving insight into what he's been feeling toward the situation.

“The thing is, we had the same topics and stuff last year,” said Fields, per Josh Schrock at NBC Sports Chicago. “It’s not like we didn’t have the No. 1 pick last year. It’s going to be the same thing. Like I said, I control what I can control. I’m going to get healthy this offseason, spend time with my family, and get better. Like I said, we went through the same thing last year, we had the No. 1 pick, everybody was asking ‘what if? What if? What if?’ and nothing happened.

This may be a different decision for the Bears, considering the quarterback talent in the 2024 class, but Fields is leaving mind on a positive note. He knows what he's been able to prove with the franchise in terms of ability and skill and the rest is left for the organization to decide.

“I’m not saying that nothing might happen [this offseason] cause, shoot, we all don’t know. But I’m not going to let the potential or what if, what if not stress me from enjoying life and going through my everyday life,” said Fields.

The Bears hold top-level picks in the first round of the draft, so this decision may come to the final second they're on the clock. Fields may be a talented quarterback with the potential to keep improving, but the Bears have to answer whether he's a short or long-term answer for the team.