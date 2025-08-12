The success of the Chicago Bears will be predicated on the success of Caleb Williams. Coach Ben Johnson strategically chose not to start Williams this past Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Instead, the backup QBs took command as the Bears lost to the Dolphins 24-22. Afterward, questions arose about Johnson's intentions with Williams.

Those questions were raised by Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday.

“My take is everybody but Tom Brady played this weekend and Caleb Williams didn't,” Cowherd said. “He's not quite there. We're asking him to do stuff under center, and it was strategic in not playing him. “

Wright chimed in with his analysis that Williams will come around by the holiday season.

“Is this Ben Johnson protecting Caleb?” Wright asked. “Is this Ben Johnson protecting himself? I do think it will be a little rocky early as this transition takes place, but I think by Thanksgiving Colin, Caleb, I believe is going to look like the player you and I both believed he would be.”

The Bears' next preseason game will be against the Buffalo Bills this upcoming Sunday.

The Bears need Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson to be on the same page

From the time Johnson was hired as head coach, the focus was on Williams. After all, Williams is coming off a rookie season that was seen as vastly underperforming.

During the offseason, Johnson has come to Williams' defense many times. Most notably, during the hoopla surrounding Williams' reluctance to go to Chicago, as alleged in Seth Wickersham's upcoming book “American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback”.

As far as criticism goes, Johnson has levied his fair share at Williams and company. Recently, he blasted Williams and the offense for a sloppy practice during training camp.

In the end, the Bears need their star quarterback and head coach to work in tandem. Everything filters through them.