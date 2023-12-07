Once an undrafted free agent, Robbie Gould retires from the NFL after an eighteen-year career as a Chicago Bears legend

In a lengthy and personal Players' Tribune post titled “0:00,” long-time NFL kicker Robbie Gould has announced his retirement from the league. Making over 86% of his field goals in his eighteen year career, Gould retires as the 9th-most accurate kicker in NFL history, and perhaps even more impressive, Gould departs as the leading scorer in Chicago Bears history.

Robbie Gould came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State, and after being cut by both the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, Gould found his first NFL home in the Windy City, where he quickly became one of the defining Bears of the 21st century, known for nailing clutch kicks in pressure moments… none bigger than the 49-yarder Gould hit in overtime in the Divisional Round against Seattle in 2007, which sent Chicago to the NFC Championship Game. Although he would go on to play seven more seasons following his eleven with the Bears, Gould would remain tethered to Chicago from the start of his career to the end of it.

“From start to finish, I loved everything about my time in Chicago,” Robbie Gould wrote in the Players' Tribune. “Lovie Smith and Jerry Angelo created a team-first culture by assembling a locker room full of future Hall of Famers. To be able to go to work every day surrounded by guys like Brian Urlacher, Julius Peppers, Olin Kreutz, Roberto Garza, Charles Tillman, Lance Briggs, and dozens of other first-rate guys — it was the best football home imaginable. We had some deep playoff runs, and we made a ton of memories. The McCaskey family gave me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream, and it was an honor to play for them. Ultimately, I hope that we made Bears fans proud. They deserve it.”

You did, Robbie. From start to finish, you were as “Good as Gould.”