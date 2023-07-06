The Chicago Bears drafted wide receiver Tyler Scott in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and while it is tough to ask him to make an impact off the jump, the Bears have hopes he could become a contributor and a weapon for Justin Fields.

Tyler Scott is a converted running back, who learned the nuances of playing receiver by facing Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant every day in practice during his first two years at Cincinnati. Scott spoke about how facing Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant helped him improve.

“Coby Bryant was a Jim Thorpe Award winner when I was there, and then at the same time you had on the other side of the field, you know, dude was Rookie of the Year,” Scott said, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. “So you're going against those two guys day in and day out, you learn a lot in practice, like, every day, one-on-one, and you got so many different periods and sessions. And they see the same type of offense, so they're really good in their own right, but then they already know what's coming. So you got to learn how to get open against somebody who already knows what's coming and, you know, are good in the way that they are. So, it definitely gave me a leg up for sure.”

Scott thrives on speed. He could be a good tool for the Bears to use, and a dangerous weapon for Justin Fields, if he translates to the NFL. It will be interesting to see how he uses his experience facing Gardner and Bryant in the NFL.