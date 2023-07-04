Ryan Poles is set to turn the Chicago Bears back to their winning ways. The new general manager was not always this confident in his ability. He often doubted himself and his capabilities of handling the job back in his Kansas City Chiefs tenure.

The catchphrase ‘Retake The North' was attributed to the Bears. This was because Ryan Poles stepped in. He came in confident to build around Justin Fields and place Chicago back in Super Bowl contention. However, the new general manager questioned even going to the team or taking up a similar job after his stint with the Chiefs. He unveiled his true feelings in a statement, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

“Towards the end of Scott's deal, it went so wrong. It was just a mess. So you're almost like, questioning it again. Like, ‘Is this what I want to get into?” he said.

Although, he pushed through with his plans of running it back with the Chiefs and eventually landed a job with Chicago. Dave Borgonzi outlined the reason for Poles' skills in the front office position that makes him qualified to handle the Bears.

“So I think we learned a lot of different philosophies, a lot of different processes. I don't know if that happens everywhere. Everything, the college scouting, the pro scouting. We were in on contract negotiations and dealt with agents a lot,” the linebackers coach declared.

The Chiefs could not have done as much without Ryan Poles all the way from 2009. Will he be able to do the same for Chicago?