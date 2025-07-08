NBA 2K26 Summer League projects to draw no shortage of attention. Dallas Mavericks' No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg will bring in much of that attention. However, the Mavs' Summer League roster features a number of other intriguing players. Without further ado, let's take a look at two must-watch Mavericks aside from Flagg at Summer League.

Mavericks 7'5″ center Jamarion Sharp

Sharp, who stands 7'5″ and is only 23 years old, features an intriguing ceiling. Sharp played with the Texas Legends (Mavs' G League team) during the 2024-25 campaign. He participated in Summer League last July as well. Sharp is able to impact the game in multiple ways.

In 2024-25, he recorded 6.4 points per game while shooting 61.8 percent from the field. He doesn't shoot the three-ball often, but Sharp is developing as a finisher around the basket. With a quality play-making guard in the same lineup as him, Sharp should find opportunities to score.

At 7'5″, it isn't surprising to see that Sharp is a reliable rebounder and excellent shot-blocker. He averaged 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per outing with the Legends a season ago.

The Mavs do feature plenty of center depth with Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell on the roster. Anthony Davis is also capable of playing the position. Nevertheless, Sharp's size and potential makes him a player worth closely monitoring at Summer League.

Ryan Nembhard and his passing prowess

A 22-year-old guard out of Gonzaga, the Mavs signed Nembhard to a two-way contract following the 2025 NBA Draft. He's almost a foot and a half smaller than Sharp at 6'0″, but Nembhard's prowess as a play-maker could make him the perfect Summer League teammate for the 7'5″ center.

Nembhard is an elite facilitator. He averaged just under 10 assists per contest in 2024-25 at Gonzaga, with a final mark of 9.8. Nembhard also recorded 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per outing, displaying an ability to make an impact outside of simply finding the open teammate.

After practice on Tuesday, the Mavs guard revealed which players he modeled his game after while growing up.

“I think I look at some guys like Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Chris Paul,” Nembhard told reporters. “Guys that understand the game at a high level, have great feel for it and understand how to impact winning and play with the others. Also, lately I feel like I've been looking at guys like Jose Alvarado just defensively. Learning how to get under guys and make it tough, be a pest on that end. Lot of guys I've taken stuff from.”

Nembhard later added that he's also learned from his brother Andrew, who plays with the Indiana Pacers.

The Mavericks have many players worth watching over the next couple of weeks as Summer League gets underway. However, in addition to Cooper Flagg, Jamarion Sharp and Ryan Nembhard will be worth keeping an especially close eye on.