Roquan Smith sounds off on dead silent Patriots crowd in Bears demolition

The Chicago Bears entered Monday Night Football as massive underdogs against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. It was believed that the Bears offense would not be able to move the ball against the Pats defense. That proved not to be the case. Justin Fields and the Bears offense moved the ball at will all night long in a 33-14 victory.

After the game, Bears LB Roquan Smith went in on quieting the Foxborough crowd, as noted by ESPN Bears reporter Courtney Cronin.

“It was pretty sweet seeing how hush it was…after we were making some big plays, I was like ‘where are the fans talking?’ I was expecting at least some Bears fans or something. But man, it was like you could hear a rat piss.”

After jumping out to an early 10-0 lead, Belichick pulled his quarterback Mac Jones in place of the rookie, Bailey Zappe. He immediately led New England on two scoring drives, taking the lead. The building was on fire as Patriots fans were going nuts for Zappe. That all came crashing to a halt.

The Bears dominated from that point forward. Chicago scored 23 points unanswered to finish the game. Fields had maybe his best performance of the season. He threw for 179 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 82 more yards and another score.

It was a great performance for the team to build off of. With the win, the Bears improved to 3-4 and are tied with the Green Bay Packers for second place in the NFC North. They will look for another upset as the Bears head to Dallas to face the Cowboys.