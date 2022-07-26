Ryan Poles drops Roquan Smith training camp revelation amid contract squabble

The Chicago Bears status heading into training camp was somewhat murky. After losing some key players this offseason, they had a couple more of their top players contemplating whether or not they should hold out of training camp. One of those players was star linebacker Roquan Smith, who is has made it known this offseason that he is unhappy with his current contract.

The Bears got some good news this morning, though, when it was reported that Roquan Smith reported to training camp. But they aren’t fully out of the woods yet, as Smith will not be participating in practice once camp officially kicks off. Smith reporting to camp is a silver-lining of sorts, but it’s clear that his contract drama with the Bears front office is far from over.

Poles says he isn't certain what Roquan Smith's plans are. He has not seen him or spoken to him today. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 26, 2022

#Bears LB Roquan Smith, not slated to participate, has also reported to training camp today https://t.co/r5Gq0Pik1Q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2022

Roquan Smith had previously indicated that he would be holding out of training camp, so this isn’t exactly a surprising development. Smith is in the final year of his rookie deal, and has been a second-team All Pro player the past two seasons. Given how good he’s been over the past two seasons, it makes sense that he would want a lucrative new deal.

But so far, the Bears haven’t given it to him. Smith has quickly become one of the best linebackers in the game because of his absurd tackling abilities, and given that he’s only 25 years old, he’s only going to get better.

Roquan Smith showing up is a good sign, but the Bears would be wise to give him whatever he wants considering the trajectory his career appears to be on. They can’t afford to lose him given how good he’s been at the center of their defense, and the longer he opts not to practice, the bigger of an issue this will become for the Bears.