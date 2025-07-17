Last season, Yuki Kawamura may have only been on a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, but he immediately became a fan favorite. The Grizzlies opted to renounce Yuki Kawamura’s rights this offseason, and he’s latched on with the Chicago Bulls during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Following a recent Bulls’ game at NBA Summer League, Yuki Kawamura spoke about how he’s been fitting in with the team, among other topics, as per ClutchPoints’ own Chris Dodson.

“The Chicago organization is so great. I have great teammates, great staff, great facilities, I’m so satisfied,” Kawamura said. “But we still have a game the day after tomorrow, we’ve got to be ready for the next game.”

Two of the main things that have stood out from Kawamura during summer league so far are his playmaking and his defense. He’s been a fantastic passer which has helped offset his slow offensive start, and his defense has been solid which is a necessity for a smaller guard like him.

“To be honest, I don’t practice passing. I watch a lot of NBA players, and this is my style. I want to bring energy from passing and from defense, this is my style,” Kawamura said. “I worked hard this summer every day. I need to be physical, and I’ve got to be better. I’m not tall, that’s why especially with defense I need to be better.”

This past season, Kawamura appeared in a total of 22 games for the Grizzlies as part of his two-way contract. He spent a good share of the season in the G League too with the Memphis Hustle. He appeared in 31 games in the G League and averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 36.5 percent from the three-point line.

Kawamura’s NBA career-best came on the final day of the regular season when he finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists against the Dallas Mavericks. He shot 3-of-7 from three-point range that game, and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

Right now, the Bulls have all three of their two-way contract spots filled, so they would have to cut someone if they want to make room for Kawamura on the roster. It’s possible he earns a training camp invite and the Bulls will go from there.