Ryan Poles drops truth bomb on Roquan Smith trade to Ravens

The Chicago Bears parted ways with a key part of their defense this week, trading star pass-rusher Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. While they were hoping to extend him, the Bears realized shipping the linebacker off by November 1st made the most sense because the organization couldn’t pay him what he’s worth once free agency rolls around.

GM Ryan Poles revealed that he’s “bummed out” Chicago couldn’t come to an agreement with Smith but understands this is just how things play out sometimes. Via PFT:

“There’s a part of me that’s bummed because Roquan Smith was a guy that I thought was going to be here for a long time,” Poles said. “I felt like we put a lot of effort forward to get that done. We came up short, we couldn’t find common ground, and that’s just a part of this business, which I think we all understand.”

It was no secret that Smith wanted a new deal. He’s one of the top players at his position but the Bears just weren’t willing to fork out the money he sought. The Ravens meanwhile, could very well do so.

Chicago definitely stayed active at the trade deadline, also trading veteran Robert Quinn, another important piece of their defense. But, the Bears also brought in wide receiver Chase Claypool as another weapon for Justin Fields.

From a business standpoint, this Roquan Smith move just makes sense for both sides. The Ravens needed another pass-rusher. As for Chicago, why keep Smith if you’re not going to pay him? It was the right decision.