After a chaotic and drawn-out punishment process, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff confirmed his decision to enter the college football transfer portal in late June. Aware of the impact Retzlaff's loss will have, head coach Kalani Sitake sent his former player his best wishes while acknowledging the solemnness of the situation.

Retzlaff has yet to officially enter the portal but confirmed his intention to do so after receiving a school-issued seven-game suspension for his ongoing sexual assault allegation. Sitake said he “appreciates” everything his former quarterback has done for the team, but opted not to speak too much on the situation while breaking the silence.

“We love Jake and appreciate everything he's done for us, but I'll let him make statements about his situation,” Sitake said, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Retzlaff was accused of sexual assault shortly after BYU's 2024 season ended. The incident allegedly occurred in 2023. Though the case has since been dismissed, it was taken tremendously seriously by the program and the school, given their high standards and religious beliefs.

Sitake added that he believes that BYU's football program will be “fine” without Retzlaff. Replacing his starting quarterback will be no easy feat, but the 49-year-old coach has faith in his remaining options.

“The program is fine, no matter the situation. It's not about one coach. It's not about one player, either. We feel good about our program.”

Kalani Sitake, BYU football enter desperation mode

Without Retzlaff, former Utah State transfer McCae Hillstead is the presumed next-best option. Western Michigan transfer Treyson Bourguet is the only other quarterback on the roster. BYU can still potentially add another signal caller to the mix, but time is quickly running out.

At this point in the offseason, BYU would be grasping at straws if it were to turn back to the portal for another option. Former Texas State starter TJ Finley, who began his career at LSU, recently re-entered the portal, but did so after getting arrested for auto theft. Ex-Missouri quarterback Aidan Glover joins Finley atop the list, with former three-star recruits Alonzo Contreras and Tyler Aronson also on the market.

BYU went 11-2 in 2024, capped off by a dominant win over Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. They were slated to enter the 2025 season with high expectations before Retzlaff's situation ripped them apart from the inside.