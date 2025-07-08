Jul 8, 2025 at 11:09 AM ET

The Philadelphia Eagles are still flying high after their big victory in Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia is ready to defend their Super Bowl title during the 2025 NFL season and would love to win another Lombardi Trophy. It helps that the Eagles have one of the NFL's best young defensive tackles on the team.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler published an article on Tuesday ranking the NFL's best defensive tackles. He surveyed NFL coaches, scouts, and league executives to come up with his ranking.

Eagles fans will be thrilled to learn that Jalen Carter came in third on Fowler's ranking. Carter only ranked lower than Dexter Lawrence II and Chris Jones.

“A year ago, evaluators around the league projected big things for Carter, who had already shown a knack for beating top-shelf offensive guards at the line,” Fowler wrote. “He validated that faith with All-Pro second-team honors, a Pro Bowl nod and a Super Bowl ring.”

Carter played well in 2024. He logged 42 total tackles with four-and-a-half sacks. His raw statistics don't jump off the page, but his advanced metrics show that Carter is one of the league's best defensive tackles.

Carter even received some Hall of Fame praise from one NFL coach.

“Young player with elite tools, elite instincts and game-changing play ability,” a veteran NFL coach said. “Think the best is yet to come from him if he can keep his life in order. Has Hall of Fame-type ability and instincts.”

The table is set for Carter to have a breakout season in 2025.

Chris Jones compared Jalen Carter to one Eagles legend before Super Bowl 59

Jalen Carter was one of many Eagles defensive players who shone bright during Super Bowl 59.

But Carter played so well up until that point that he received praise from his opponent before the big game.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who came in second on Fowler's ranking, praised Carter in an interview before Super Bowl 59. Jones even went so far as to compare Carter to Eagles legend Fletcher Cox.

“He’s a physical specimen, he’s unorthodox, he’s a young Fletcher Cox,” Jones said.

That is big praise for Jones to compare Carter to Cox.

Fletcher Cox had an incredible 12-year career in Philadelphia that included two Super Bowl appearances, one Lombardi Trophy, and a host of other accolades. Cox was a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time second team All-Pro.

Carter ended up logging two quarterback hits during Super Bowl 59.

Eagles fans would obviously be thrilled if Carter had a similar career to Cox. For now, it looks like the sky is the limit.