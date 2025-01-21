The Chicago Bears will be turning over a new leaf next season, as they've hired Ben Johnson as their head coach. Johnson felt like the pick all along for the Bears, and he'll be in a great position to lead a young group of eyes that have a lot of potential. One person who's happy with the move is general manager Ryan Poles who shared a message with Bears fans about their new coach.

“A proven leader with winning pedigree and a mind toward innovation, we are excited to welcome Ben and his family to Chicago as our head coach,” Poles said via the team's website.

“Throughout our search process, I was thoroughly impressed by Ben's character, intelligence, leadership and ability to connect. A progressive offensive mind, Ben's plan for all three phases of our team, which is centered on creating a winning and competitive environment, became evidently clear. Meeting with Ben and gaining an understanding of his process and vision, the more confident we became that Ben is the right leader for our team and that he and I will be great partners in building our team and shaping our franchise for long-term success.

“It is undeniable how passionate Ben is for serving in the role of head coach of the Chicago Bears, and we are primed, equipped and excited to welcome him and his family to Chicago and to commence our process of building a championship-caliber team, together. This is just the beginning.”

Bears hire Ben Johnson as head coach

As the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson had the team's offense as one of the most dynamic and explosive units for the past two years. The way he schemes up play designs was impressive and it helped the Lions score a lot of points. He also made Jared Goff into one of the more consistent quarterbacks in the league, and the hope is that he can do that for the Bears and Caleb Williams.

Watching the Bears offense this past season probably wasn't fun for most fans, especially when factoring in the talent they had on that side of the ball. With Johnson taking the lead, he should be able to unlock an offense that has Williams, Rome Odunze, and DJ Moore as their core group on that side of the ball.

Johnson had interest from a number of teams, but it felt like the Bears were going to be his choice from the beginning. Now, Johnson gets to coach against a division he's fairly familiar with, and he gets to face his former team twice a year.