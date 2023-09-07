DJ Moore is not the flashiest of receivers and he doesn’t put up video game numbers, but the Chicago Bears wideout is still among the best pass-catchers in the league.

After spending the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers, Moore was traded to the Bears in the offseason. His Chicago teammates see the work he puts in while he's outside of the spotlight.

“I call him the silent assassin,” Bears safety Eddie Jackson said, via the team. “He kind of lets his game do the talking. He doesn't really speak too much. But he goes out there and he busts his tail in the weight room, on the field.”

Moore is slated to be Chicago's No. 1 target this season, a title he held in Carolina for multiple years. He averaged 78 catches and over 1,000 yards a season with the Panthers and did not miss a game in either of the last two seasons. He earned himself a three-year contract extension worth nearly $62 million before the 2022 season.

The Bears expect the passing game to be much better this year than last. Chicago had a historically bad passing offense in 2022, ranking dead last in the league with an average of 130.5 passing yards per game.

If Justin Fields takes a leap this season with his arm, it will likely be in large part because of the play of DJ Moore. Bears fans will get their first glimpse at the wide receiver on Sunday as Chicago opens its 2023 season against the Green Bay Packers.