Expectations are high for the Chicago Bears this year, particularly for the connection between quarterback Justin Fields and his new star wide receiver DJ Moore. When speaking on his new weapon, Fields emphasizes two traits that are going to make Moore an elite weapon for him on Sundays this season, reports the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer.

“He's [DJ Moore] smart. That's one. And the way he can track the football when it's in the air (is special). He's good with using his body to where he'll have either late hands (in catching the ball) or he's good with shielding corners using his body.

And then on every play he tries to score. That's the mindset he has. You saw it in the last game (against the Buffalo Bills) on that catch (over the middle). Boom. I didn't even know he was still going after that. I'm thinking he was tackled. Then I look up and see him running.

It's just that mindset he has where he is trying to score on every play. That's going to be good for us in trying to get more yards and get down the field closer to the end zone.”

Justin Fields emphasizes that DJ Moore is smart and tries to score every time he touches the ball, two traits that Bears fans are going to love. If this connection lives up to the hype that it has carried throughout training camp and preseason, then Chicago is going to have an extremely dynamic duo on their hands in 2023 and beyond.