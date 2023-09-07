A season ago, the Chicago Bears were the worst team in the NFL, ending the year with a 3-14 record, the franchise's worst winning percentage since 1969. But things feel a bit different in the Windy City this year, and what's essentially being seen as a new era all starts with the Bears' Week 1 matchup with the rival Green Bay Packers. But more on that in a moment.

In owning the league's worst record in 2022, the Bears were in prime position to move on from Justin Fields as they owned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. And under the old regime, yet another new quarterback likely would have been selected.

But new team president/CEO Kevin Warren, GM Ryan Poles, and head coach Matt Eberflus are clearly all in on the former Ohio State superstar and opted to trade the top pick to the Carolina Panthers, netting several draft picks as well as wideout D.J. Moore.

Moore is one of several new faces in the Bears' Week 1 lineup as the franchise utilized the money it had been saving to improve every single unit on both sides of the football.

Does that mean the Bears are now one of the best teams in the NFC? No, it doesn't. But they're undoubtedly better than they were in 2023 and certainly have the ability to post a winning record for just the second time in the past decade if everyone can stay healthy.

Chicago is still a ways away from genuinely competing for a Super Bowl title. And Bears fans shouldn't expect that kind of run from this 2023 squad. This season is about taking small steps and winning a few games they couldn't a year ago. And again, it all starts with a season-opening matchup with a new-look Green Bay team entering a new era of its own.

So, let's get to a few predictions for the Bears' Week 1 battle with the Packers.

3. The Bears' defense will ruin Jordan Love's big day

Remember a couple of years back when Aaron Rodgers said he owned the Bears? Every Chicago fan likely does. And the four-time NFL MVP wasn't lying as he went 25-5 against the Monsters of the Midway while sporting a “G” on the side of his helmet.

But the Bears thankfully don't have that problem any longer, as Rodgers is now wearing a different shade of green as a member of the New York Jets. And with No. 12 leaving town, the Jordan Love era in Green Bay has begun. But I predict the Chicago defense will ruin his big day on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

There's no question that Love is a talented guy. The Packers wouldn't have drafted him as Rodgers' replacement otherwise. But he's got just one NFL start to his name, and he's facing a Chicago defense that was strong in 2022 and has only gotten better.

Seems that #Bears S Jaquan Brisker has an issue with the #Packers "I'm waiting. It's Packers week." "People hate Green Bay. I hate Green Bay." "They didn’t get to see me last year, they gonna get to see me this year." (h/t @ChiSportUpdates) pic.twitter.com/og7ldyne90 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 5, 2023

The Bears' Week 1 defensive unit will likely feature six new starters, and Alan Williams' group will give Love fits all day. I predict they'll intercept him at least twice. And if he suits up, Jaquan Brisker, who's been dealing with a soft tissue injury, will have at least one of those. Expect a big year from Brisker overall, perhaps even an All-Pro kind of a season.

The Chicago defense will also record at least four sacks on Love. That may seem a little bold, as the Bears had the fewest sacks in the NFL a year ago with just 20. But this new-look defensive front is much stronger.

2. Justin Fields will have a 250-100 day

We all know Justin Fields can run the football. His 1,143 rushing yards, the second-highest single-season total by a quarterback in NFL history, are proof of that. But it's no secret that his passing still needs improvement.

It should be noted, however, that Fields didn't always have a ton of time to throw the football in his first two seasons, as the Bears' offensive line was downright dreadful. It's obviously one of the main reasons Fields has already taken 81 sacks during his career, including a league-high 55 a season ago.

The excitement in Chicago amongst #DaBears fans is real… they are ready for a monster year from Justin Fields, and massive improvements on both sides of the football. Plus, shoutout to a certain QB from the pride of @ShepherdU… @ChicagoBears @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ObeBRJIZgP — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) August 30, 2023

But as that situation has improved, so will Fields' passing game. And the addition of D.J. Moore will play a big part in that as well.

The two have seemingly already developed some solid chemistry, and I predict a big connection between the two very early in the Bears' Week 1 clash with the Packers. And that will then put the Green Bay defense on its heels, which will allow Fields to do what he does best. Look for a big day from No. 1, a day that will feature at least 250 passing yards and at least 100 rushing yards.

1. The Bears will defeat the Packers for the first time since 2018

Per FanDuel, Chicago heads into the season opener as 1.5-point favorites, marking the first time since 2019 that the Bears have been favored in a game against their longtime rivals.

Louis Riddick is buying Justin Fields and the Bears over Jordan Love and the Packers this season. 👀 Do you agree? #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/trqxXK2stS — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 6, 2023

And speaking of lengthy streaks coming to an end, another that will fall is Chicago's losing streak to Green Bay, which currently stands at eight games. The last time the Bears knocked off the Packers was on December 16, 2018, when Mitch Trubisky tossed a pair of touchdowns in a 24-17 win to clinch the NFC North. That's the only time Chicago has won the division since 2010.

But I predict that eight-game losing streak ends this week. With Justin Fields having a big day and the Chicago defense keeping Jordan Love mostly contained, the Bears walk away with a 31-21 victory.