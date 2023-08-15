The Chicago Bears have been trying to finalize plans for a new stadium for quite some time now. These plans are starting to materialize even further by the day, as Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren shares two key items that they are targeting with the new stadium, reports Chicago Sports Updates' Kevin Warren.

“Chicago Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren told Peter King that having a dome stadium is what's best for business. Warren said there are still several issues with the Arlington Park location and is hopeful to make a decision on a stadium within the next 12 months.”

A dome stadium would be a huge new update for the Bears potential new stadium and definitely something that would raise some eyebrows amongst Chicago faithful. While the Bears have historically been a franchise that embraces the cold weather, a dome might do away with the classic Chicago home field advantage.

The more important update seems to be that Kevin Warren believes a stadium decision will be made within the next twelve months. Arlington Heights was the original plan for a new Bears stadium, although Warren emphasizes that issues are still arising with that location and is the reason for the hold up.

Stay tuned into Bears training camp and the organization in general for any future updates regarding a new stadium in the Chicago land area. If Kevin Warren is able to come through on the goals that he has set, Chicago will have plans set in stone for their next stadium within the next twelve months.