The dreams of a new stadium could inch closer to becoming a reality for Chicago Bears fans following the Illinois House Committee hearings on Wednesday and Thursday. Multiple amendments are under review, including a $3 ticket tax, per NBC5 Chicago’s James Neveau.

The revenue would primarily go towards building up Arlington Heights– the Bears’ expected new home- and the nearby communities around it. The goal is for the stadium to be the centerpiece of a vibrant shopping center. Such a location has the potential to be a major boon to Chicago’s economy.

The organization has been working to move on from Soldier Field, the NFL’s oldest stadium (1924), for a long time now, so they are hopeful more hurdles can be cleared this week. The biggest concern in the bill figures to be the cost of property taxes. There is a possibility the Bears would eventually pay more than $16 million per year depending on the valuation of the stadium. They are pushing for a number closer to $4 million.

These conflicts will need to be resolved swiftly for all parties to feel comfortable in moving toward this grand construction. The timing interestingly aligns with a new-look team. Chicago traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for multiple assets designed to upgrade the roster now and in the near future. Quarterback Justin Fields is entering his third season and will be expected to take a significant leap forward.

If all goes well, he could be the man tasked with leading the franchise into an exciting new era of Bears football, complete with a brand new home.