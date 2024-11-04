Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson candidly expressed his feelings about not starting against the Arizona Cardinals following a pivotal error in the previous week's game. The decision came after his involvement in a last-second loss to the Washington Commanders, where a miscommunication on the final play allowed a Hail Mary touchdown.

Stevenson's benching marked a significant moment of reflection for the young cornerback.

“Honestly, probably (my) feelings were a little hurt. Feeling disappointed, but the decision was made. I can’t go against the decisions. I’m here to be a team player, be a great guy for this team, and that’s what I stood out to do this week,” via Courtney Cronin.

The incident that led to Stevenson's benching occurred during the Bears' previous game against the Commanders. In the closing moments, Stevenson engaged with fans instead of focusing on his defensive assignment, resulting in his failure to properly defend the end zone during the critical Hail Mary play. This lapse contributed directly to the Bears' defeat.

Bears lose back-to-back weeks after loss to Cardinals

In response to his benching, Stevenson was visibly affected but returned to practice after a brief time away to compose himself. He explained, “I feel like we're all human. If we don't hear something that you want to hear, I feel like everybody has the opportunity to walk away and collect themselves.”

Despite the setback, Stevenson received strong support from his teammates, which he found reassuring. “Guys know who I am,” he continued. “They know how passionate I am. They know that all I want to do is win and come in here and lay myself on the line for them. So, nothing was looked at differently.”

Bears coach Matt Eberflus noted Stevenson's response to the disciplinary action, saying, “Tyrique, like I said on Friday, had a really good week of practice. He played well today, had a good pass breakup, had some nice tackles, so he put his best foot forward. His teammates, his coaches, and all of us in that circle have his back and that's where it is.”

Despite the initial benching, Stevenson played the majority of the game, participating in 45 of 57 defensive snaps. He finished the game with seven tackles and two passes defensed, indicating a strong comeback performance.

This episode in Stevenson's career is a learning experience, not just for him but also for the team, demonstrating the high expectations and accountability within the Bears organization. Moving forward, Stevenson's resilience and response to adversity will be key as he continues to develop as a cornerstone of the Bears' defense.