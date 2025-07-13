Sydney Colson might no longer be starting with Caitlin Clark back in the lineup, but that has not stopped her from showing up in style. Ahead of a mainstream matchup with the Dallas Wings, the Indiana Fever guard turned heads with a notable cowboy outfit.

Colson, a Houston native, pulled up to the game wearing all denim with cowboy-style pants. She topped off the outfit with a cowboy hat, saying she had to go Western because they were playing Dallas. The WNBA social media page appropriately dubbed her look as “Cowboy Colson.”

Colson is known as one of the biggest personalities on the Fever roster and will notably perform a stand-up comedy routine during All-Star weekend. In just her first year in Indiana, she has already become a fan favorite and beloved teammate in the locker room.

At 35, Colson has settled into a role as Clark's backup with the Fever. She has never been anything more than a key role player, but has found a niche with Indiana. Fans grew particularly fond of how well she ran the offense during Clark's injury absences.

Fever, Wings set for high-profile matchup

Dallas Wings guard Aziaha James (10) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Clark's return makes the Fever's matchup with the Wings a notable affair, given her individual matchup with Paige Bueckers. While the two teams have met before earlier in the season, Clark did not play in that contest, making the Sunday afternoon affair her first professional game against Bueckers.

Despite Clark's absence, the Fever took the first matchup, beating the Wings 94-86. Kelsey Mitchell entirely took over the game with 32 points, three rebounds and seven assists. Aliyah Boston added 21 points and six rebounds, with Natasha Howard pouring in 15 points.

The Wings have largely struggled all-around in 2025. They own a mere 6-15 record through 21 games. However, heading into their second matchup with the Fever, Dallas has gone 5-4 in its last nine games, a significant improvement following a 1-11 start to the year.

