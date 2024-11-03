The Chicago Bears have had a solid start to the 2024 NFL season. Chicago is 4-3 heading into Week 9, but they are on the outside of the playoff picture because they play in the NFL's best division. It did not help matters when they lost in Week 8 on a last-second Hail Mary from Jayden Daniels. The Bears player who allowed the touchdown has become quite unpopular among the fan base — and apparently in his own locker room.

NFL insider Jay Glazer dropped an interesting report on Sunday related to Tyrique Stevenson and the fallout from his infamous failure on last week's Hail Mary play against the Commanders. Glazer shared another mistake that Stevenson made that has made him unpopular in Chicago's locker room.

“Oh yeah, [Strahan] is talking about it under his breathe because that's what's going on in that Bears' locker room,” Glazer began. “So here's the deal. They're benching him today. He's been demoted and he's not starting. But on Wednesday, when he found out he wasn't starting, he actually pulled himself out of practice. That didn't exactly go over great inside that locker room.”

Stevenson was seen taunting Commanders fans during a Hail Mary attempt during last week's loss. His lack of effort on the play instantly went viral and is obviously the moment that caused his benching.

Many NFL analysts are comparing it to Colts QB Anthony Richardson pulling himself out of the game last week.

“We talk about Anthony Richardson getting his teammates' trust back, same for Tyrique Stevenson,” Glazer concluded.

Bears players send ‘accountability' message to Matt Eberflus, coaches

Tyrique Stevenson is not the only member of the Bears that is unpopular in the locker room right now.

Bears players also have a bone to pick with Matt Eberflus and the Chicago coaching staff. The players believe that the coaching staff should accept more responsibility for the team's recent struggles. The elephant in the room is Eberflus' decision to throw Bears players under the bus when asked about last week's Hail Mary play.

Stevenson has rightly taken a ton of blame on that play. However, that game is so much more than one play.

Bears players, including several veterans on the team, have demanded that Eberflus and his staff take on more accountability moving forward.

If the Bears do not make the playoffs this season, it seems inevitable that Eberflus and his staff will be gone in the offseason.