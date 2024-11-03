One week after Tyrique Stevenson infamously played a big part in the Chicago Bears Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders, the cornerback will not be on the field to start the game with his team. Head coach Matt Eberflus made the decision to bench the 24-year-old for one game, per Ian Rapoport.

“Sources say that Stevenson, who has started every game this season for Chicago, will not start in today's game against the Cardinals, a one-week demotion because of his actions on the Hail Mary play,” Rapoport wrote. “Stevenson will be active, though, and is expected to rotate in with cornerback Terell Smith.

“If all goes well, this is expected to be the last step in the process to unwind from a tumultuous week that began when he was seen motioning to fans rather than putting a body on Brown before the game-winning catch.”

While Rapoport noted that Stevenson will still play in the game, it was not mentioned to what capacity. Stevenson will be the second member of the Bears' secondary not to start the game with safety Jaquan Brisker out due to a concussion.

Despite Chicago's secondary having been one of the best in the league through eight weeks, Stevenson has struggled for most of 2024. His 51.9 PFF coverage grade is well below the positional average, making him one of the worst-graded starting cornerbacks in the NFL.

Bears defense faces tough Cardinals offense

Assuming Stevenson misses at least the entire first drive, the Chicago defense will have its hands full in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals offense. Kyler Murray enters the game fresh off a 307-yard performance against the Miami Dolphins, completing 72 percent of his passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions.

So far, the Bears have boasted a top-10 secondary in the league. However, without Brisker in the lineup, their defense figures to be significantly handicapped on paper without the safety's ball-hawk and run-stopping skills.